A letter to the editor in Wednesday's State Journal addressed the “anti-woke” agenda espoused by the Republican Party. The letter proclaims the nation can survive this and suggests the Republican Party attracts an “uninformed and non-intellectual electorate," and that “benefits the GOP.”

Actually, what benefits the GOP are the snobs who categorize supporters of people such as Donald Trump and label them unfairly. I did not vote for Trump, but I know many people who did. Most are bright, articulate and well-informed. It should be clear that those people will again be inclined to support Trump despite his history in the upcoming 2024 election when they, as voters, are negatively and unfairly characterized.