A letter to the editor in Wednesday's State Journal addressed the “anti-woke” agenda espoused by the Republican Party. The letter proclaims the nation can survive this and suggests the Republican Party attracts an “uninformed and non-intellectual electorate," and that “benefits the GOP.”
A recent article about the crowded primary for president piqued my interest.
Actually, what benefits the GOP are the snobs who categorize supporters of people such as Donald Trump and label them unfairly. I did not vote for Trump, but I know many people who did. Most are bright, articulate and well-informed. It should be clear that those people will again be inclined to support Trump despite his history in the upcoming 2024 election when they, as voters, are negatively and unfairly characterized.
Some people should be reminded of the arrogant crowd that proclaimed so many times that Trump could never win the presidency the first time around.
Al Rickey, Madison