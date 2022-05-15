Insecticides can harm pollinators -- Henry Teloh

What's the point of "No Mow May" to protect pollinators if you spend June, July and August nuking all the insects in your yard with the help of mosquito control services?

You can protect your own body and your pets' bodies against mosquitoes and other dangerous insects by using one of the many chemical or natural products on the market, without spraying chemicals on your entire yard.

The synthetic pyrethroids these services use are based on natural compounds, but the compounds are modified to be more potent and long-lasting. They don't just target mosquitoes. Regular applications can pose risks to insects landing on or feeding on treated plants: bees, butterflies, moths, beetles and fireflies can all be harmed.

Insects are part of the food chain that feeds birds and small animals, not to mention the pollinators that make our own food supply possible. Residues from mosquito barrier treatments could harm monarch caterpillars weeks after the treatments were applied.

Mess with nature at your peril. The first step is to "do no harm." That means don't nuke your yard. Do you really want to spend your summer enveloped in insecticide?

Henry Teloh, Madison