Innovative landfill better than golf course -- Kathleen Fitzgibbon

Dane County is planning to convert part of the Yahara Hills Golf Course in Madison into a waste sustainability campus that focuses on reducing and diverting waste. This is a fantastic opportunity and a better use of the space than another unprofitable, unsustainable golf course for the wealthy.

This campus will promote waste education, bring in new jobs and even offer recreational space -- open to all. The United States is a highly consumerist economy. Americans make up only 5% of the global population but create half the planet's solid waste. In Dane County, we generate over 450,000 tons of waste annually. This new campus helps us address this critical issue while also keeping the county at the technological forefront of waste strategies.

Yahara Hills is the best location for this project. For many reasons, the landfill needs to stay in the county. This site is close to Dane County's urban center and transportation routes while also meeting the necessary ecological demands.

I am decidedly more excited for this project than I ever will be about a golf course, and it will bring far more benefits to far more people than a golf course ever would.

Kathleen Fitzgibbon, Fitchburg