Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee claim they haven't heard enough testimony to support an impeachment. This is interesting for two reasons.
First, during the Benghazi hearings, Republicans were convinced of Hillary Clinton's guilt in the loss of life in the uprising in Libya. They didn't need any facts other than their dislike of Clinton. The goal was to stop her presidential bid.
Secondly, if the Republicans want more testimony and more information, they should simply support subpoenas for Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, former Secretary of Energy Rick Perry, and White House acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney.
In recent testimony by E.U. Ambassador Gordon Sundland, he assured us under oath that these folks knew what was going on. If the Republicans want to call any other witnesses, that's fine. Let's hear from them.
If President Donald Trump is innocent, so be it. But let's get to that conclusion with all the information that can be gleaned from testimony by all those involved. Listening to the alternate 5 minute performances of each party member gets us nowhere.
Gene Bier, Milton