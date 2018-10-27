I do not fear new immigrants or mobs of liberals protesting. I fear white-collar criminals who profit on the backs of ordinary citizens.

I fear the loopholes in our laws that allow the most fortunate among us to get away without paying income taxes. I fear the deterioration of moral standards in our leaders. I fear selfishness and greed. I fear that my own comfort will make it easy to ignore the pain of others. I fear that I will accept excuses and dishonesty if it benefits me.

I fear losing the courage to stand up to corruption and hate. I fear I will forget the sacrifice and bravery of the ones who allowed me to sit here and write these words.

Kurt Zemke, Rice Lake

