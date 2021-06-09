Initiatives could fix school funding -- Bob Hunt

The battle over education funding at the state Capitol lacks input from the people this policy impacts the most. The people should have a voice.
In states with the ballot initiative added to their constitutions, the people are allowed to vote and make policy decisions.
In 1994, Michigan raised their sales tax from 4% to 6% and changed the revenue stream for schools from property taxes to the sales tax via a statewide ballot of the people.
In 2018, voters in Michigan took the power of making legislative districts away from the legislature and created an independent commission to do this. No amount of input by Gov. Tony Evers, the media, or public outcry can do what can be done by the initiative of the people at the ballot box.
Education funding is also affected by the school aid formula to distribute funds around the state. Our legislators seem incapable of dealing with this crucial formula.
The two political parties have failed to lead. It's time for the people to lead as in Michigan and roughly two dozen other states which allow for ballot initiatives.