Initiative needed to stop puppy mills -- Rebekah Klemm

Spring Green village residents will vote Tuesday on a ballot initiative banning research puppy mills. Recently, Richland Center passed a similar ordinance. They did this after seeing what has happened in Spring Green, where the village of Spring Green is being sued by a research puppy mill for denying them a conditional use permit.

In addition, the town of Spring Green was overruled by the Sauk County Land Resources and Environment Committee, which issued a conditional use permit for a second research puppy mill location over the objection of the town board and a packed room of residents. Other Wisconsin municipal officials who want to avoid lawsuits or county overrides should take note. They should follow the example set by Richland Center by passing an explicit ordinance banning research puppy mills.

As any Spring Green resident can tell you, you never think it’s going to happen in your quiet town -- until it does. And by then, it could be too late.

Rebekah Klemm, Madison