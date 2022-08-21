Inhumane jail was scary 50 years ago -- Andrew Paul Olson

Some 50 years ago I spent time in the Dane County Jail. It was terrifying.

I was crammed into a common area in my very tiny cell block with about 10 other prisoners. A couple the prisoners were in there for violence, and a couple more for sexual assault and perversion. I cannot begin to put into words how frightening it was being confined with them.

If that was not scary enough, one night the guards told us that Sterling Hall bomber Karl Armstrong had been apprehended. They said the jail was receiving threats that someone was going to blow off the top floors of the City-County Building so that he had no jail to return to. I am not making this up.

While I was able to verify that Armstrong had been apprehended, to this day I do not know if the guards were just “messing” with us. Either way, it had the same effect.

Eventually I was transferred to Springfield, Missouri, and incarcerated in a maximum-security federal penitentiary for the criminally insane. It was a dramatic improvement, like night and day, and I could breathe and focus on doing my time.

This county treats its livestock and pets better than its inmates. Is that a Christian thing to do?

I have no background in fundraising. But I would be glad to help raise money for a new jail in whatever way I could if someone capable in this process takes the lead.

Andrew Paul Olson, Monona