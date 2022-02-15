Inhumane jail cells must be replaced -- Peter Vickerman

I can remember 60 years ago visiting my grandma at work. She was a Dane County matron and worked in the jail. The cells she worked are still in use today and look like they belong on Alcatraz.

Fast forward to 2019 and I’m back visiting again, working for a contractor and in the facility every Wednesday. I’ve seen firsthand the conditions on the sixth and seventh floors of the City-County Building. Calling them dangerous and inhumane is an understatement.

I’ve seen the efforts to remove asbestosis and clean the ductwork. I’ve delivered bottled water to the inmates because the building's water is unsafe to drink -- water they had to pay for, by the way. I’ve seen the actions of the mentally ill who should be in a setting that’s safe for them. I’ve seen the impact on the rest of the population from the constant screaming and banging. This new jail project has got to move forward.

My only issue is the location. We should move the population that is serving out a sentence away from the Downtown area. They don’t have to be available for court appearances. Construction costs have got to be lower outside of Downtown.

Peter Vickerman, Sun Prairie