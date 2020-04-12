Ingenious engineers made voting safer -- Bill Gillen
Ingenious engineers made voting safer -- Bill Gillen

I would like to offer a word of thanks and commendation to the folks at the city of Madison Engineering Department for their clever and efficient work to protect poll workers on Election Day.

The photo on the front page of Tuesday's newspaper shows the see-through shields the Engineering Department put together for the city’s polling places. We’re used to hearing horror stories about costs and red tape associated with government procurement projects. But these shields, made from parts available at any hardware store, can be assembled and installed in minutes by anyone with a couple of simple household tools.

Good job, engineers.

Bill Gillen, Madison

