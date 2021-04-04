Infrastructure can address climate -- Ken Skog

In a recent testimony before a House panel, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg indicated we need a huge investment in roads, bridges and highways that recognizes the threat of climate change.

That threat includes changes to protect against more frequent flooding and erosion. The investment must also address the threat by improving highways to include electric charging stations that make it easier to use electric vehicles which will reduce emissions that cause climate change. In addition, we need an incentive for people to buy and use electric vehicles.

An important incentive would be to place a fee on fossil emissions like those from gasoline that would incentivize use of electric versus gas powered vehicles. The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, under consideration by Congress, would place a fee on fossil fuels and rebate those fees by payments to households in the United States.

Such legislative action is needed for investments in roads, bridges and highways to truly be effective in acting on the threats of climate change.

Ken Skog, Madison