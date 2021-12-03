Infrastructure bill is boon for Wisconsin -- Damian Barta

My wife recently made me happy when she told me that we could get a pickup truck when our older car bites the dust. I was excited at the thought of getting an electric pickup, but I worried about the lack of charging stations.
The bipartisan infrastructure bill was since signed into law, and charging stations for electric cars are planned in that bill. My future looks brighter.
I am also excited to learn that the rural broadband expansion is a prioritized part of that bill. Rural broadband will enable farmers, students and those of us who work from home to get faster, affordable internet.
Now if many in the Wisconsin Legislature would only get over their ridiculous and damaging preoccupation with election "investigations" and concentrate instead on actually taking advantage of some of this federal legislation. Then we can move forward on better roads and rail, better broadband, cleaner air and water, and green economic development in our beautiful state.
Sadly, none of the Wisconsin Republicans in Congress joined with the Republicans who did support the bill.
Damian Barta, Spring Green