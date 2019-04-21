The Department of Natural Resources, the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, UW System and farmers need to work together to provide the water-quality information required to make decisions about nutrient applications on crops.
Groundwater monitoring of the impact of nutrients has shown that nitrate levels can exceed the standard for drinking water by a factor of two to seven near intensively farmed areas. Many wells in these areas are contaminated. Manure waste from concentrated animal feeding operations or CAFOs that is put on the land is of particular concern. The cost of hauling waste can result in over-application on land.
Two changes can be made to help farmers evaluate potential nutrient impacts and make changes to reduce them. The DNR could use its existing authority to require DNR-permitted CAFOs to monitor groundwater at manure-spreading fields. This could be done in a cost-effective way by only requiring monitoring at a small portion of the spreading areas used and targeting those fields closest to the storage lagoons where the most applications occur.
Also, nutrient management plans required for many farms should have their Snap-plus software updated to include calculation of the nitrate leached and resultant nitrate levels that may result in the underlying groundwater.
Kenneth Wade, Blue Mounds