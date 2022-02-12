 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the Editor

Inform city before you are injured -- Claude Clayton Smith

Last fall, my wife tripped on a stretch of sunken sidewalk on our street, breaking her wrist, chipping two front teeth, sustaining a black eye and skinning her knee.

Our insurance company covered the X-rays, doctors’ visits, dental repair and physical therapy, but we still incurred $612 in out-of-pocket expenses. So I consulted our Madison City Council representative and filed a claim with the city.

But a letter from the city “disallowed” this claim without explanation. When I pursued an answer, a representative from the Wisconsin Municipal Mutual Insurance Company emailed to say that the city had no prior knowledge of any issues. Once notified by the City Council member, the issue was corrected immediately.

What a Catch-22 policy. Unless all hazards have been reported in advance, it appears the city of Madison is not liable if you are injured.

I urge everyone to walk along your street, make a list of all dangerous conditions (overhanging limbs, potholes, uneven sidewalks and more) and report them to your City Council representative to get them on record. This will force the city to perform the routine maintenance that it’s supposed to, and it may ensure that any future claim you have to file, unlike ours, will be honored.

Claude Clayton Smith, Madison

