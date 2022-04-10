Inflation isn't all Biden's fault -- Geoff Clouthier

In the March 31 letter to the editor "Biden is making inflation worse," the writer stipulates that President Joe Biden is making inflation worse by printing money (increasing deficits) and limiting oil production.

Both of these opinions are off. According to the Congressional Budget Office, former President Donald Trump produced deficits exceeding both Barack Obama and Biden. Biden's current budget proposal decreases the deficit by $1 trillion.

Has stimulus spending by both the Trump and Biden administrations helped fuel inflation? Yes, but not nearly close to other factors such as supply-chain problems and oil companies reducing production to ensure profits.

Contrary to the writer's opinion, the Keystone pipeline project decision has nothing to do with gas prices. Oil prices are dictated by global markets, and the Keystone pipeline wouldn't even be operating now. Additionally, the Biden administration has approved plenty of oil drilling leases. It is up to the oil companies to use them.

Our country was in a once-in-a-century pandemic, so the stimulus money ensured we did not go into a recession.

Geoff Clouthier, Fox Lake