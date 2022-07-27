 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Inflation hurts every American -- Sallie Helmer

On July 14 the government released its monthly Producer Price Index Report which charts how much producers are paying for goods -- the wholesale cost. The inflation report was worse than expected: wholesale prices spiked to a near-record high of 11.3% in June. Price hikes for the producer will trickle down to the consumer. 

Wages rose 5.1% last month, but the price of goods (like food, clothes and energy) has risen by a staggering 9.1%. After inflation, workers have actually taken a decline in pay over the last year.

Prices rising the most are food, which is up 10.4%. Cereals and bakery products are up 13.8% while meats, poultry, fish and are eggs up 11.7%. Gasoline is up 59.9% and energy is up 41.6%.

Parts of President Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better” spending agenda are still being debated in Congress. Democrats want tax increases, increased regulatory burdens, benefits for the well-connected, more government control of health care, and a bloated bureaucracy designed to suppress freedom.

We were promised that inflation was only temporary. Excessive government spending is what causes inflation.

Is the Biden administration pushing the U.S. economy into a deep recession? That's what it looks like. 

Sallie Helmer, Ripon

