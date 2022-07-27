Inflation hurts every American -- Sallie Helmer

On July 14 the government released its monthly Producer Price Index Report which charts how much producers are paying for goods -- the wholesale cost. The inflation report was worse than expected: wholesale prices spiked to a near-record high of 11.3% in June. Price hikes for the producer will trickle down to the consumer.

Wages rose 5.1% last month, but the price of goods (like food, clothes and energy) has risen by a staggering 9.1%. After inflation, workers have actually taken a decline in pay over the last year.

Parts of President Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better” spending agenda are still being debated in Congress. Democrats want tax increases, increased regulatory burdens, benefits for the well-connected, more government control of health care, and a bloated bureaucracy designed to suppress freedom.

We were promised that inflation was only temporary. Excessive government spending is what causes inflation.

Is the Biden administration pushing the U.S. economy into a deep recession? That's what it looks like.

Sallie Helmer, Ripon