Inflation could be even worse -- Tom Stalowski

Believe it or not, it could be worse.

As inflation and fuel prices roar to new highs and 401k accounts deal with a tumbling stock market, the Biden administration could have really killed the economy. Had the Democrats passed their $6 trillion “infrastructure” plan, inflation -- believe it or not -- could be even double what it is now.

As it stands, the economy remains on life support with a deep recession likely to follow. The White House has no plan other than to point fingers elsewhere.

The 2024 election could not come any sooner. The big question is how much more damage will be done?

Tom Stalowski, Oregon