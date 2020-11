Infections on UW team mirror state -- Dennis McGilligan

We've seen 27 active cases of COVID-19 on the football team since Oct. 24, the day after an opening win over Illinois. Ten players and 11 staffers tested positive in the past week. Two games have been cancelled.

What went wrong? A glance at the Badgers sideline in the Illinois games suggests little or no social distancing and mask wearing by players and coaches alike.

The state, like Wisconsin football, is setting records we don't like: Rising COVID-19 cases, record hospitalizations, more deaths.

What can you do? Washington is no help. Madison remains divided and useless. The state Supreme Court acts like a Legislature and throws out everything the health experts recommend to stem a pandemic.

Bureaucrats don't help either. The Department of Natural Resource crams pheasant hunters into shorter time slots for hunting in less suitable habitat. Some health departments hesitate to enforce mask mandates over political correctness concerns. Local health clubs enforce mask wearing and social distancing haphazardly, making working out dangerous.