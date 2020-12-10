Infection rate is too high for school -- Rachel Schramm

We all can agree schools being opened is the main goal and top priority. But what Dr. Fauci also has said is rates of infection must come down in communities to do this safety. Dane County's rates are extremely high.

The editorial board saying it shares the Legislature's urgency is laughable. The editorial failed to mention that the Legislature has done nothing but try to undermine every attempt to contain infection rates. The Legislature hadn't passed any legislation since April. These are elected officials who have some of the highest salaries of state officials in the country and have failed to act during a crisis that is sickening and killing the people of Wisconsin.