Infant mortality is health emergency -- Isatou Marong

I was astonished to read in the Sept. 18 article "Group formed to help Black babies" that 12 out of every 1,000 Black babies born in Dane County from 2016-2018 did not live to celebrate their first birthday, compared to 4.3 per 1,000 white babies. I could not comprehend how the black infant mortality rate was more than double that of whites.

As a mother, a Black woman, Dane County resident and public health student at UW-Madison, this is devastating to me. Lawmakers at the county and state levels must enact programs that will reduce the infant mortality rate in all communities, especially that of Blacks. For example, investing in quality and affordable prenatal care as well as educational programs for expectant mothers will undoubtedly decrease the overall infant mortality rate for Blacks.

Additionally, investing in these programs now will avert future spending on hospitalization and medication that Black infants need. This is a public health emergency and should be treated as such. All Dane County residents have a responsibility to help reduce the Black infant mortality rate, because none of us want to see a baby die before their first birthday.