LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Inexperience isn't asset for governor -- Bob Topel

Gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels begins many of his political ads by pointing to his successful career as a businessman and lack of experience in politics.

While his business success is laudable, his lack of experience in government does not speak well to his qualifications to be our state’s highest elected officer. Being governor requires a clear and experience-oriented understanding of how government works. It is notable from the performance of our most recent ex-president that success in the business world does not automatically transfer to elected office. Leading stakeholders of diverse opinions to consensus is a skill honed by experience.

Gov. Tony Evers has spent his whole life in Wisconsin and has been involved in government at several levels. He has clearly demonstrated the skills needed to continue leading this state.

Bob Topel, Madison

