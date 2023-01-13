Inefficient fuels aren't the future -- Bruce Beck

The Jan. 3 editorial from the Huntington Herald-Dispatch, “Fossil fuels kept lights on, homes warm,” urged us to retain coal and gas infrastructure to ensure energy during winters, because wind and solar electricity generation is variable.

Recent climate legislation approved by Congress and President Joe Biden builds a path for our transition away from damaging greenhouse gases and toxic pollution, toward a cleaner energy infrastructure.

One way to balance fluctuations in electricity supply and demand is to store electricity during periods when it is in surplus. Accordingly, Congress has expanded investment tax credits for energy storage. Energy can be stored using pumped hydroelectric, compressed air, flywheels, batteries and thermal energy storage.

Nuclear power plants produce reliable, zero-carbon electricity. Accordingly, Congress has provided a nuclear production tax credit of $15 per megawatt hour, plus funding for development of advanced reactors.

The combustion of fossil fuel is inefficient. Two-thirds of energy released by combustion is wasted, primarily as excess heat. Energy released during combustion is a tiny percentage of the energy subsequently trapped in the atmosphere by the resulting greenhouse emissions. Toxic exhaust kills people. Pipelines leak.

Sadly, the fossil-fuel industry is still developing large projects, currently in Alaska, Pennsylvania and Louisiana.

Bruce Beck, Madison

