I am pleased to read that some, though not all, of the oil and gas companies disagree with our president’s decision to roll back the regulations on the amount of methane that can legally be allowed to escape into the atmosphere during oil and gas drilling operations.
We need more business interests to speak out about the shortsightedness of adding more powerful heat-trapping gases into our atmosphere. This current concoction is already resulting in extremely costly and dangerous impacts of rising seas, more powerful storms, climate havoc and uncontrollable fires.
No one, including respected industries with good reputations, has much interest in being seen as responsible parties for any kind of significant contribution to what is clearly becoming an already very threatening, costly and grave situation for all of humanity and God’s creation.
Michael Neuman, Madison