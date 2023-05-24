The news of a future women's professional soccer league team possibly coming to Madison brought back a memory of another time and another women's sport.

A fledgling women's professional fastpitch softball league was forming in the early 1990s and also considering Madison. The league's base was St. Paul, Minnesota, with a plan of Midwest cities for their teams. League representatives came to Madison to evaluate facilities just as the women's soccer league is doing.

At the time, the Madison Muskies had just disbanded after the 1993 season, so both Warner Park and Breese Stevens Field were possible sites. The same things were considered at Breese Stevens -- locker rooms, a press box and seating.

The major reason the softball league's focus moved from the Midwest to the southeastern states was the spring training facilities. It was simply too cold in Madison to train, and the league and teams could not afford to have two facilities.

This would appear to be the major obstacle for a women's soccer league team also. An indoor training and practice facility needs to be located for this team to make Madison their home.

It's been tough for women's sports to get the financial and public support that men's leagues have gotten. Hopefully this new women's soccer team will work out.

Bob Hunt, Lodi