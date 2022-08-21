Independents can't support GOP now -- Sanee Bonnell

As an independent voter in Wisconsin for the last 45 years, I find it sad that the Republican Party has so deviated from mainstream and more moderate politics in so many ways. I agree they have become the "cult of Trump," and are now taken over by extremist right-wing ideas.

As a responsible voter, we need to ask ourselves why candidates are motivated to run for office? After all, it's not any easy road and takes a lot of time and money. I suspect Tim Michels, a co-owner of his family construction company, has a not-so-hidden agenda of making things better for his company as the primary reason he is running for governor.

Donald Trump has similar reasons, though he is much more motivated by power than the average electoral candidate. I don't see the same nefarious motivations behind the Democrats running for high office in Wisconsin such as U.S. Senate candidate Mandel Barnes and Gov. Tony Evers.

Until the Republican candidates for office demonstrate more responsible ideologies and better motivations. I will not be voting -- as an independent -- for any Republicans in the near future.

Sanee Bonnell, Oregon