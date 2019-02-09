I watched the State of the Union address, and it made me wonder what would happen if we had an independent for president.
How would anybody know what to do? Would the vice president and speaker of the House raise their hands when it was time to stand or clap or even cheer? How would anyone know when to smirk like Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., or remain stoic like Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.?
It would be very confusing for everyone. But compared to the current comedy that is our State of the Union address, it would be a welcome change. Does anyone need any more justification to vote independent?
Jerald Kaminski, Deerfield