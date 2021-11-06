Independent group should draw maps -- Cliff Lewis

It's interesting to note that when the Republicans are drawing the voting district lines, it is called "gerrymandering." When the Democrats are in control, it's called "redistricting."
Ironically, the name gerrymandering came from the actions of a Massachusetts governor in the early 1800s by the name of Eldridge Gerry. He was a member of the party that would eventually become the Democratic Party.
Our governor announced he will veto the current proposed districting plan because it favors the Republicans -- so isn't it logical that he would prefer a plan that instead favors the Democrats?
Why not do what other states have done and establish an independent group to draw the lines. Politicians and officeholders would not be allowed on the committee.
Cliff Lewis, Madison