 Skip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Independent group should draw maps -- Cliff Lewis
0 comments

Independent group should draw maps -- Cliff Lewis

  • 0

It's interesting to note that when the Republicans are drawing the voting district lines, it is called "gerrymandering." When the Democrats are in control, it's called "redistricting."

Ironically, the name gerrymandering came from the actions of a Massachusetts governor in the early 1800s by the name of Eldridge Gerry. He was a member of the party that would eventually become the Democratic Party.

Our governor announced he will veto the current proposed districting plan because it favors the Republicans -- so isn't it logical that he would prefer a plan that instead favors the Democrats?

Why not do what other states have done and establish an independent group to draw the lines. Politicians and officeholders would not be allowed on the committee.

Cliff Lewis, Madison

Culvers "CurderBurger" comes with an interesting side dish in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands
0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics