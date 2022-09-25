 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Independent colleges offer lots of aid -- Eric W. Fulcomer

As president-elect of the Wisconsin Association of Independent Colleges and Universities, I read with great interest the bold agenda set forth in the Sept. 11 Wisconsin State Journal column "Means-tested grants, other approaches may be better," by Tom Still, executive director of the Wisconsin Technology Council.

Still laid out a set of priorities, including increased funding for the important Wisconsin Grant, to reduce students' need to borrow and to address Wisconsin's critical workforce needs. For every $1 students received in Wisconsin Grants, WAICU members provide $20 in privately raised aid.

WAICU-member colleges and universities and I are committed to being part of the solution.

Eric W. Fulcomer, Madison, president-elect, Wisconsin Association of Independent Colleges and Universities

