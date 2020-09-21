Increasing court size isn't radical -- John Pleuss

In reaction to the Republican plan to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg this year, some Democrats say that the size of the Supreme Court should be expanded.
Many people assume that the Supreme Court has always had nine justices, and that changing the size of the court is radical and unprecedented, if not unconstitutional. Actually, while the Constitution establishes the Supreme Court, it does not set its size. The number of justices on the court is set by statute (28 U.S. Code § 1). And, the size of the court has varied significantly since the court was established.
The number of Supreme Court justices was set at six by the Judiciary Act of 1789. In 1801, under President John Adams, this number was reduced to five. The number was raised back to six and then up to seven under President Thomas Jefferson in 1807. In 1837, under President Andrew Jackson, the total was raised to nine. In 1863, under President Abraham Lincoln, the court had 10 Justices until 1866 when it was reduced back to seven. In 1869, under President Ulysses S. Grant, the number was changed back to nine. The number of justices has stayed at nine ever since, despite the efforts of President Franklin Delano Roosevelt to increase it.
John Pleuss, Madison
