Increase voting to save our republic -- Irwin Kass

Voter turnout in Dane County for Tuesday’s primary was an abysmal 20%. People may have many reasons for not voting, but no excuses. Making the time to vote is a necessary inconvenience.
The president is moving this country closer to a dictatorship with each passing day. To not vote will make his goal that much easier. Maybe that’s what the 80% who didn’t vote want? If so, then they will soon get their wish by not participating in an election. Then we will have no need to vote. That'll solve the problem of inconvenience. Then we can let the dictator control our lives while we go about our daily routine. When we wake up to realize the nightmare we are living, it will be too late.
What will it take for voter participation to increase and reduce our slide toward dictatorship? One solution could be to give a $25 gift card to each person who votes. Participating retailers would welcome the increased traffic and our democracy may survive for another generation. The boost to the economy would be considerable also. Something has to be done to save this republic.
Irwin Kass, Madison