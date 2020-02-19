Increase voting to save our republic -- Irwin Kass

The president is moving this country closer to a dictatorship with each passing day. To not vote will make his goal that much easier. Maybe that’s what the 80% who didn’t vote want? If so, then they will soon get their wish by not participating in an election. Then we will have no need to vote. That'll solve the problem of inconvenience. Then we can let the dictator control our lives while we go about our daily routine. When we wake up to realize the nightmare we are living, it will be too late.