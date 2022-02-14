 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Increase penalties for gun crimes -- Irwin Kass

As part of the comprehensive legislative response to the increase in gun violence, Congress and each state should consider significantly raising the mandatory minimum sentence for first-offense crimes committed with any firearm.

This would be a form of zero tolerance used successfully in other countries and would be consistent with not infringing Second Amendment rights of lawful gun owners. To be fundamentally fair by accounting for age, this minimum sentence could be set as a factor of two. As an example, for an 18-year-old, 36 years would be the minimum sentence. For a 20-year-old, 40 years, and so on. There should be no maximum limits.

Hopefully, the deterrent effect would be such that a young person would think twice before using a firearm in the commission of a crime. And this new law should be publicized on all forms of social media every day so the message would be unmistakable, even though ignorance of the law is not a valid defense.

This new law would be specifically aimed at the 18- to 25-year-olds who are committing most of these crimes. They may think twice now and decide its not worth it, which would be the desired result.

Irwin Kass, Madison

