Globally, more than 1.5 million children die from vaccine-preventable illnesses every year. That’s equivalent to more than a third of Wisconsin’s population dying due to preventable illnesses rarely heard of here, such as polio, diphtheria, rotavirus, mumps and many more. Unfortunately, these illnesses are real, everyday threats to children and their families in other areas of the world.
In August, the Center for Disease Control reported an alarming increase in measles cases in more than 20 states, Wisconsin being one of them. Though these illnesses can be present in the United States and sometimes require local funding, countries such as Uganda, Nigeria and Indonesia experience these outbreaks on a much larger scale due to inequitable access to vaccines and preventative measures.
Graduating from Reedsburg High School last year, I’ve been lucky enough to learn about the global issues surrounding vaccine-preventable illnesses during my first few months at the University of Iowa. With that being said, I’ve joined the ImmUNITY campaign on campus, and we’ve partnered with the Shot@Life campaign in asking U.S legislators to support the funding of global vaccination programs.
Additionally, I urge you to contact our senators and House representatives to ask for endorsement of global vaccination program funding.
Brooke Zibell, Reedsburg