Increase funding to improve police -- George Morrison

If people are genuinely committed to improving the performance of law enforcement, then it is critical to increase funding for officers and staff.

Without adequate funding, how will we improve officer training programs?

Without sufficient staff, how can law enforcement meet community needs? Officers and dispatchers who routinely pull double shifts cannot be expected to handle high-stress situations when they are already mentally and physically exhausted.

And why would anybody want to work in a profession where their life is at risk every day for modest wages?

If people want highly trained, professional law enforcement officers who can handle tough assignments with respect and efficiency, then the only way to accomplish that is to increase their funding.

Law enforcement has a critical role in keeping us all safe. It’s time to provide them with the resources that they need to “take it to the next level.”

George Morrison, Waunakee