I was bemused when I read the story in the March 26 State Journal "Dozens of ineligible voters were able to vote." I learned that Wisconsin keeps a list of “incompetent voters” who are prohibited from voting. Surely, I thought, this is a slippery slope so slippery it would make great tobogganing but terrible public policy.

I am struck by the fuzziness of “incompetent.” Denial of reality should qualify as “incompetent,” but today tens of millions of voters deny the heavily vetted results of the 2020 presidential election. One of their main news sources, Fox News, has even publicly admitted that it never believed its own election lies.

These election deniers live in a world where spectacle trumps facts. It is a world strangely parallel to the world of professional wrestling. Both worlds invent their own rules, based on made-up absolutes of good and evil. The goal is victory at any price, as long as there’s entertainment.

Election deniers will never be declared legally incompetent, nor should they be. In the larger picture, though, which group of incompetents is apt to do more harm: the occasional nursing home patient suffering from dementia or the exponentially larger group of election deniers?

Jan. 6 answers that question.

Donna Silver, Madison

The Mendota Marsh collection