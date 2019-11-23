When a defense lawyer has a client who is obviously guilty -- caught in the act -- the lawyer will come up with imaginative defense strategies to defend the indefensible.
Usually some type of insanity or diminished-capacity defense is presented, though seldom successfully. Columnist Marc Thiessen is reduced to that strategy in his Nov. 15 column, "Incompetence is not an impeachable offense." He argues the president and his henchmen are not guilty because they were too incompetent to pull off the desired extortion against Ukraine.
This sort of argument is lame enough when applied to a 16-year-old dropout, but is pathetically inadequate when used to defend the president of the United States.
Leo Hull, Mount Horeb