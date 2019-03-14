Some letters to the editor recently appeared in the State Journal about daylight saving time, one openly arguing for it and one stating a preference to not change clocks. Neither mentioned a significant problem with year-round daylight saving time: schools.

I live in rural Dane County, and my children waited for the school bus at the end of a 100-yard driveway at the break of dawn. Daylight saving time in winter would put this wait in total darkness, with cars speeding by at 55 mph (at least those obeying the speed limit). Having children in that environment in total darkness is untenable.

Make daylight saving the new standard -- Dave Searles This is in response to a recent letter to the editor "Daylight saving time should end." It called for an end to daylight saving time and to ma…

We could change school start time to an hour later, but that presents two problems. First, it puts returning school buses in the after work commute which can be the more dangerous commute. The other is that working parents would not be home to see their children off to school.

Perhaps the costs are acceptable or there are solutions to these issues, but at least schools should be part of the conversation.

Thomas Virgilio, Cross Plains