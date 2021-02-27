Include renewables in grid updates -- Kate Stein

Follow along as Phil Hands shows you how he draws a Mendota Marsh about Tuesday's primary election.

The Feb. 19 State Journal article “Wisconsin’s electrical grid is built for this” pointed out that, while Wisconsin's energy grid is hardened against the cold, Texas's is not. The article could also have noted that fossil fuels dominate energy production in Wisconsin, Texas and across the United States.

What drove the blackouts in Texas was not any failure of wind turbines. It was frozen natural gas infrastructure combined with a surge in demand on natural gas facilities. While some politicians and pundits advocate America's continuing dependence on fossil fuels, the nation would be better served transitioning away from natural gas and coal.

As we strengthen our infrastructure against polar vortexes, wildfires and hurricanes, we should also shift to renewable energy sources that don’t pollute our air and water or contribute to the climate crisis.

Kate Stein, Madison