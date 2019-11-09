Faculty in the University of Wisconsin System are many things -- underpaid, undervalued, and working under former Gov. Scott Walker-era policies that continue to wreak havoc on universities across the state.
But what faculty are not is under the illusion that they are "valued" in the search for a new System president. Without a single faculty representative on the search committee, Regent president Drew Peterson can tell the press all he wants that "We’re very focused on making sure faculty, staff, students have tremendous engagement in this process."
Over half of all UW System employees are faculty and academic staff. To ensure not one of them has a seat at the table says more than any prepared, press-spin statement ever could.
Kathy Brady, Whitewater