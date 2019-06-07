I echo Tuesday's letter to the editor "Fossil fuels cost more in the end." Renewable energy is not only clean but indeed increasingly less expensive. Unfortunately, it's complex to deal with existing utilities as we transition from dirty fossil fuels to clean renewables.
Thanks for Monday's article, "Solar, minimum users targeted," highlighting the financial complexities of transitioning utilities to renewable energy.
Because of the need to sort through such complications swiftly, we need to get to work now. And anything we can do to incentivize and speed up the transition should be considered.
One such option is the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, introduced in the House as HR 763. I and nearly 60 Wisconsin citizen volunteers will join hundreds of others next week from around the country and globe to advocate for this bill and its upcoming Senate twin at the Tenth Annual Citizens' Climate International Conference in Washington, D.C.
People can help by letting Sens. Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison, and Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, as well as your U.S. representative know today that you want action to fix the climate and protect our common home.
Kermit Hovey, Middleton