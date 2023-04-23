Adam Carrington's column last Sunday, "Judicial elections undermine courts," did not like the election of judges, but it didn't offer a better alternative.

The same partisanship seen in the Wisconsin election has dominated the selection of judges on the federal level. Judges are increasing confirmed with little or no bipartisan support. Congressional leaders use the available political tools, refusing to consider nominations or rushing confirmations before elections, to get partisan judges. Judges are not considered for legal skills and knowledge but rather for their political point of view.

It is true that Janet Protasiewicz was very open on her opinions in seeking a seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court earlier this month. But did people really feel they did not know the views of her opponent?

With the exception of Justice Brian Hagedorn, the state Supreme Court has been very predictable. Nationally, conservative nominees to the U.S. Supreme Court have said the 1973 Roe decision was settled law during confirmation and yet predictably they overturned this decision.

The real problem is not how we pick judges and justices, but rather in what is being asked of the court system. Issues that should be solved by legislatures through careful thought and compromise are shunned. In the absence of legislative action, we end up relying on the courts to address issues.

We don't need a better way to pick judges. We need the government to address problems with legislation and not court opinions.

Mark K. Allen, Madison

