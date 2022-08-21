In the old days we practiced kindness -- Bruce Longfield

People say the “good old days” weren’t as good as we remember them. But I remember one of those days.

It was in the 1950s. My family lived in a 600-square-foot half of a duplex. My father was job hunting at that time. I was maybe 5 years old riding in the car with my father. As we were driving along, it started to rain (more like a downpour). My father spotted a guy walking along the street. He stopped the car and offered him a ride. The walker politely declined, but my father insisted. He got into the car.

As we drove, my father asked where he was going. The rider said he was going several miles to a local store, but that my father could let him out at the next stop. My father insisted that he drop the walker off at the store. As we stopped at the store, my father asked the walker if he needed any money for food or a phone call. The walker declined and thanked my father for his help.

As we drove away, my father looked at me and said, “Kindness is something you must practice.”

Bruce Longfield, Middleton