In-person voting ensures integrity -- Bruce Longfield

The newspaper and media are reporting that hundreds of absentee ballots never reached voters, or were not counted in the April primary election. We need our elections to reflect the will of the people in Wisconsin.

The only way to assure fair elections is to use the historically tried and true method of in-person voting.

Voting sites can easily do the advance preparation and accommodate appropriate social distancing, masks and other precautions, similar to what is already being done by people and businesses in our community.

The upcoming election in November must not be tainted by voting fraud, missing ballots and postal mistakes. Our society is already politically charged and on edge with protests and violence. Voting credibility must be maintained.

One person equals one vote.

Bruce Longfield, Middleton