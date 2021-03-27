In-person should be option for all -- Anna Liska

A significant number of Verona High School students are being ignored.
As the social distancing restrictions have changed from 6 feet to 3 feet apart for students in schools, Verona students who are already in person two days per week will now be able to return four days per week for fourth quarter. Students who have been virtual the entire year are being ignored.
Many students chose to remain virtual back in January beccause we felt it was not safe to return. Now, as students and staff are getting vaccinated, many of us feel that the in-person option should be made available to all students, not just to those already receiving in-person instruction.
Many Verona High School families are being penalized for choosing to stay virtual earlier this winter. Now that conditions are changing, our kids deserve a chance to be back in the classroom, too.
Anna Liska, Verona