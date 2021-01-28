In-person schools must be a priority -- Sherri Swartz

Here's a reminder to all those who are making decisions affecting K-12 school reopening: The school year will end in early June. Fourth quarter starts in early April. That leaves basically two months to get things in place to offer in-person instruction and social contact for this school year.
If we miss that deadline, students will be waiting until September -- seven more months while students' brains are developing in ways that will affect the rest of their lives.
It's past time to make offering (not requiring) safe in-person K-12 instruction a priority for our state, communities and school districts. We need to focus our creativity, the resources we do have, and the choices we can make toward this goal.
Instead of "Are we there yet?", we need to start asking, "How do we get there?" Instead of "What can't we do yet?", we need to start asking, "What can we do with what we have now?"
Sherri Swartz, Madison