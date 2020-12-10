In-person schools isn't safe right now -- Marge Anderson

Schools need to remain virtual. It does not add up that in-person school is OK.
We are warned by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about not gathering with people outside our households for the holidays to stop the spread. And we are told that gathering indoors, even with masks on, greatly increases the potential for COVID-19 transmission. It seems preposterous to then believe that it is safe to go back to school.
Kids often don't get serious symptoms that we are aware of yet. But we are told that kids can spread the virus. That clearly means that parents and others in their families are at risk. That is also ignoring the staff at schools and their families, who are at risk for serious outcomes. Kids, and all of us, need community. But the death of family members or friends would have a huge effect on children.
This is being discussed at a time of very high test results. Our schools do not do testing, so we do not really know what the positive rates are at school.
More testing and more safety measures, including providing safe masks for all to wear and good ventilation systems, are needed.
Marge Anderson, Madison
