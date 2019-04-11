The article in Tuesday’s State Journal "Glaciers melting faster than ever" is consistent with most climate news -- it is always worse or sooner than scientists anticipated. Climate change is bigger, faster and more powerful, and it has a head start on us slow but supposedly smart humans. If there is an underdog in this fight, it is us.
Americans love an underdog: from the minute men at Concord to "Remember the Alamo," or the 101st Airborne Division surrounded by Germans during the Battle of the Bulge, who replied, “Nuts!” to their surrender demand. Then there’s the 1980 U.S. Olympic Hockey Team, and recently Texas Tech at the NCAA basketball tournament.
Let me tell you of the underdog of this century (no hyperbole). It's a bipartisan bill in Congress called the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act. It will spur renewable energy, save lives and cut our enormous carbon footprint. It is revenue neutral, and will give all Americans a monthly dividend to spend as we wish.
If you love beating the long odds, contact your members of Congress and ask them to support this bill. It’d be great if U.S. Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Green Bay, would sign on as co-sponsor.
Tom Umhoefer, Stoughton