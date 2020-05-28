In 2020 it's Sleepy Joe vs. Dopey Donald -- Pat Conway

Our president is a master at creating and controlling a narrative -- especially for those who need, or are allowed, to be controlled.

For example, President Donald Trump’s new name-calling brainstorm is to label Joe Biden as “Sleepy Joe.” Is "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs" another one of President Trump's favorite movies?

In the spirit of this ancient animated thriller, can we please think of “Dopey Donald” every time we see the term “Sleepy Joe” in the news? Personally, I would vote for Grumpy, Doc, Happy, Bashful, Sneezy or, yes, even Sleepy rather than have some dope in the White House.

Can someone please make a campaign bumper sticker that says, “Dopey vs. Sleepy”?

And, as an aside, I wish more diamond diggers would find balance in their life and “whistle while you work,” if you know what I mean.

Pat Conway, Mount Horeb