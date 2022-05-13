Improving care reduces abortion -- Lisa Simpson

So many compassionate options can reduce the incidence of abortion in our country without limiting choices for women or risking their health:
- Access to, and education about, contraception for all women.
- Access to health care for all women regardless of race or socioeconomic status.
- Guaranteed maternity and paternity leave.
- Subsidized child care costs.
- Efforts to reduce sexual assault.
If half of the resources that have gone into overturning Roe v. Wade was put into these efforts, it would improve the lives of women and their families on both sides of the political aisle.
Lisa Simpson, McFarland