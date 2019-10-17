Many comments on the proposed vehicle registration fee of $40 have focused on it being “regressive.” While on some level that is correct -- the fee is the same for a poor owner of a junker and the wealthy owner of a luxury car -- it is also misleading.
On average, people with lower incomes will be less affected by the wheel tax than those with higher incomes. Census data shows that low-income households own fewer cars, and among the 10 percent of households in Madison without a car, low- and very-low income households are vastly over-represented.
Without a wheel tax, the status quo is regressive as well: People with lower incomes rely more on public transportation, they have to transfer more often, and their overall trip times are longer. Additionally, the negative impacts of car and truck traffic are experienced most strongly by low-income households. This includes traffic crashes, noise, air pollution and the impacts of climate change.
Improving our bus system can help alleviate some of these inequities, and the wheel tax with all its flaws is the only way we can pay for this in the current budget situation.
Harald Kliems, Madison