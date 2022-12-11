Improve transit on I-94 corridor -- Elizabeth Wessel

I have commuted to Milwaukee using Badger Bus. I can visit museums, cultural events and make connections to Amtrak at the Milwaukee airport. Wisconsin needs to invest in road repair and more car-free travel including better bus service, bike paths and lanes, and safe pedestrian access . Wisconsin shouldn't invest in an eight-lane expansion or six-lane option for Interstate 94, as proposed by Department of Transportation.

Experience from highway expansion projects across the country suggests that adding lanes will not relieve congestion in the I-94 corridor. Instead, it will divert funding from needed road and highway infrastructure repairs and further postpone improvements to and modernization of pedestrian- and car-free travel.

The targeted stretch of I-94 is in the middle of Wisconsin’s largest urban center. Options for pedestrian and car-free travel should be prioritized to reduce environmental impacts and as a long-term solution to congestion. Further, I-94 creates a physical barrier dividing adjacent neighborhoods that should not be exacerbated.

Oppose the eight-lane and six-lane options that don’t address reducing individual car travel and vehicle miles traveled. Support the sensible transportation solutions presented in the "Fix at Six" alternative plan at www.fixatsix.org.

Elizabeth Wessel, Madison

